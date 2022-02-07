Research Analysts Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $994.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in HomeStreet by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in HomeStreet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

