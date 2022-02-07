Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after buying an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after buying an additional 455,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

