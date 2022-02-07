Research Analysts Set Expectations for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.75. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $114.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

