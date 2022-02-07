Research Analysts Set Expectations for Qorvo, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Qorvo stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 757.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

