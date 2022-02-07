Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 7th (ACC, AINV, AIRC, ALE, ALFVY, BEP.UN, EFX, IFP, JHX, KEYS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 7th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.25.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$46.00.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They currently have a $222.00 target price on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

