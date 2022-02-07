Reviewing Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sight Sciences and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies -24.55% -25.06% -16.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sight Sciences and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 14.14 -$43.83 million ($2.68) -47.56

Sight Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sight Sciences and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.21%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $161.11, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats iRhythm Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

