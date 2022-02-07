Reviewing Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) & Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vedanta and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81% Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vedanta beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

