Reviewing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Velocity Acquisition and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

iMedia Brands has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 239.70%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -4.08% -33.13% -6.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and iMedia Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.30 -$13.23 million ($1.08) -5.81

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iMedia Brands.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats Velocity Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

