RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $81.99 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.73 or 0.07162372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,893.07 or 0.99938183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006488 BTC.

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

