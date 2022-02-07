Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.80 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $12.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

NYSE RIO opened at $73.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

