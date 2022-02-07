RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0458 on Major Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00108815 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

