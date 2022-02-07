Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 802,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 527,957 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

