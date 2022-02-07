Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of RKT stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 802,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 527,957 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
