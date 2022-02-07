Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.88. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,508. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

