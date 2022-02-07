ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00275979 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

