Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.68 and the lowest is $3.64. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $15.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.09 to $16.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.86. 5,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,967. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

