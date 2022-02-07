Rosenblatt Securities Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $156.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.22.
Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9,904.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 709,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
