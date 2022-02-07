Rosenblatt Securities Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $156.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.22.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9,904.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 709,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

