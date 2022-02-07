Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Tops $5.02 on Major Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00011326 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00054723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.48 or 0.99817393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,341,720 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

