Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) a $8.00 Price Target

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) received a $8.00 target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NG traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,772. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $215,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,643. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

