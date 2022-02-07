Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $400.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.36.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $304.49. Twilio has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

