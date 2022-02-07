Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 million and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

