Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $80.50. Approximately 84,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,172,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

