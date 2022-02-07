RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.90. RPC shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 22,810 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on RES shares. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 237.08 and a beta of 2.00.
In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in RPC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

