RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.90. RPC shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 22,810 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on RES shares. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 237.08 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in RPC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

