RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60,429.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $43,871.57 or 0.99889225 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $106.56 million and $60,429.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,429 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

