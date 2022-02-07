Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Rupee has a market cap of $125,519.09 and approximately $48.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 269.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

