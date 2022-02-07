Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $4,513.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,932.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.16 or 0.07161348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00311603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00777740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00074512 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.92 or 0.00418644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00233702 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

