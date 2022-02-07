Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.55% of Safe Bulkers worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $430.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

