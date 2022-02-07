SafeCapital Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $8,472.71 and $4.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000796 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.