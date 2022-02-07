SafeInsure Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $49,036.28 and $127.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00027659 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,197,047 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

