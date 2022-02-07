Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

