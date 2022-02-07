SakeToken Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $45,412.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00108815 BTC.

About SakeToken

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

