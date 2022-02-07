salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. FIL Ltd owned 0.41% of salesforce.com worth $1,097,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $220.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,521 shares of company stock worth $34,746,009 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.