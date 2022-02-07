salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $220.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,521 shares of company stock valued at $34,746,009. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

