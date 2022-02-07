Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.05.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.50 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76. Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

