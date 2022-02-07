SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,043 shares during the period. SAP comprises about 1.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $65,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $119.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.