Schf GPE LLC Invests $82.57 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 917,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,568,000. Ball comprises approximately 7.9% of Schf GPE LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schf GPE LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.