Schf GPE LLC Sells 8,335,210 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Schf GPE LLC trimmed its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,335,210 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises about 10.2% of Schf GPE LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schf GPE LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Coupang worth $106,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

CPNG stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

