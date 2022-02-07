Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233,162 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $28,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.43. 425,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,308,015. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.