Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,364 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $206.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.67. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

