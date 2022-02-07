Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,497 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.38% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 770,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 501,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484 in the last three months. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

