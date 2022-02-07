Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of HeadHunter Group worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 838,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 524,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHR. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.