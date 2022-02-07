Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 12,468 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

ASND stock opened at $121.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

