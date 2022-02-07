Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 134,449 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 184.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,449 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $3,035,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $19,259,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

