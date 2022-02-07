Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 18,297 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Oasis Petroleum worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $144.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

