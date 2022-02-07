Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 245,178 Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:JXN opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

