Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $246.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.69 and a 52-week high of $248.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $2,470,920. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

