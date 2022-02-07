Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Perrigo worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

