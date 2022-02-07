Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $236.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.93. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

