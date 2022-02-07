Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 16.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 364.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 45.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.26.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
