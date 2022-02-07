Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 16.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 364.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 45.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.26.

Shares of ARGX opened at $289.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.28. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.