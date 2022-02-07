Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $447.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.59 and a 200-day moving average of $472.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

