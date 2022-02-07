Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.42 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,985 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

